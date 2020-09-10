Framed Tweets by Sticker Mule
Your tweets, imagined as fine art.
Anthony Thomas
MakerGeneral Manager, Sticker Mule
Hey Product Hunt! Excited to introduce our newest product: Framed tweets! Last December, I was on a plane to Mexico City when a tweet we posted to celebrate giving out $1000 Christmas bonuses went viral. By the time I landed, we crossed 40,000 retweets and the idea to get the tweet framed crossed my mind. I opened Google and searched "frame a tweet." A website called "Framed Tweets" came up along with an article about the founder Zach Katz. Then on Zach's Twitter I saw his last tweet said he was in Mexico City. I reached out that night. We met up at a taco stand in Azcapotzalco, became friends and Zach decided to join Sticker Mule. Since then we added some Mule Magic to Framed Tweets by giving it a fancy new UX and upgrading to most incredible handcrafted wood frame money can buy. Hope you enjoy the story and like the service even more. We have been eager to show it off. Thanks!
Looks like Sticker Mule becomes the next dbrand – taking itself not too serious. I love it! 😃
