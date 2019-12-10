Discussion
Emery Wells
Hi all, Frame.io CEO here. Frame.io for iOS was one of the earliest investments we made at Frame.io. It was built from the ground up as a native Swift app and we always had intentions of making it universal and bringing it to iPad. Over the years we were constantly being pulled towards other priorities and were just never able to get around to it. Today, I'm excited to share Frame.io for iPad which might be our very best app experience yet. Seeing your video content on that big, bright, beautiful, and color accurate display takes collaboration up several notches. Using Apple Pencil is such a fun way to draw and annotate on your videos. Happy to answer any questions, hope you all like it!
