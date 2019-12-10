  1. Home
Frame.io for iPad

Everything you loved about Frame.io on iPhone, but BIGGER 😎

Frame.io for iPad is everything you love about iPhone, bigger. Whether you’re watching dailies, evaluating VFX shots, or you just want to get a better sense of composition and color, Frame.io for iPad is the best way to review and collaborate on video projects
Hi all, Frame.io CEO here. Frame.io for iOS was one of the earliest investments we made at Frame.io. It was built from the ground up as a native Swift app and we always had intentions of making it universal and bringing it to iPad. Over the years we were constantly being pulled towards other priorities and were just never able to get around to it. Today, I'm excited to share Frame.io for iPad which might be our very best app experience yet. Seeing your video content on that big, bright, beautiful, and color accurate display takes collaboration up several notches. Using Apple Pencil is such a fun way to draw and annotate on your videos. Happy to answer any questions, hope you all like it!
