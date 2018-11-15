Frame.io for Final Cut Pro X

Frame.io in Final Cut Pro X offers video professionals an entirely new way to create video with teams – without ever leaving Final Cut Pro X. With the new extension, you can get frame-accurate comments in your timeline, know the moment your client is reviewing your work, and much more. Available on the Mac App Store now.
