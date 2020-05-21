Discussion
James Sung
This is potentially life changing
@entrepreneurish I wouldn't go that far but thank you 🤗
After seeing Framer launch their free web-based tier yesterday I was excited to get on board but disappointed that there wasn't a free companion app as I personally find browser-based design distracting. So here's a simple desktop version that supports everything on the web version including Google login, drag and drop etc. For people who regularly will swap between Framac and their text editor, Slack etc.: this app also includes a keybinding (⌘+k) that brings the app to the forefront of what you're doing.
