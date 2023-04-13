Products
Home
→
Product
→
FoxyApps
Ranked #11 for today
FoxyApps
Monetize your AI prompts by building Foxy apps
We encourage prompt writers to create a new generation of AI-powered applications without using any code. Whenever you are a developer or a gardener. We give you the power to create simple apps based on ChatGPT.
Launched in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
FoxyApps
ChatGPT for Zoom and Google Meet calls
ChatGPT powered AI assistant for Zoom & Google Meet calls
About this launch
FoxyApps
Build Tiny Apps To Monetize Your Best AI Prompts
0
reviews
20
followers
Follow for updates
FoxyApps by
FoxyApps
was hunted by
Ivan Homola
in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Ivan Homola
and
Peter Utekal
. Featured on April 14th, 2023.
FoxyApps
is not rated yet. This is FoxyApps's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Comments
9
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#201
