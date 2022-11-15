Products
FOXi boats

FOXi boats

Peer-to-peer boat sharing

Free
FOXi Boats is a mobile peer-to-peer boat rental aggregator platform. Each boat owner earns, each passenger finds a boat. How to order a TAXI.
Launched in Android, Travel, Vacation +1 by
FOXi boats
About this launch
FOXi boats
FOXi boatsPeer-to-Peer boat sharing
0
reviews
3
followers
FOXi boats by
FOXi boats
was hunted by
Ravil
in Android, Travel, Vacation. Made by
Ravil
. Featured on November 15th, 2022.
FOXi boats
is not rated yet. This is FOXi boats's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#46
Week rank
#87