Four Naan

To calculate how much moreish naan bread you should order

get it
Have you ever tried to do the washing-up without using washing-up liquid?
Could you clean a pot or a pan without using a scrubbing brush, a sponge, or a scouring pad?
Ever  over-ordered naan at an Indian restaurant?
This naan bread calculator will help.
discussion
4 Reviews5.0/5
Andrew Burton
Maker
Chance would be a fine thing
Upvote (1)

v.keerthi Vikramstudent Productivist
I always used to over order naans. Now I wont be wasting food. Thank you Four Naan.
Upvote (1)

Andrew Burton
Maker
@vicksu Yes! "I am the lord of the naan!” said he.


Andrew Yates
iOS Developer at Buffer
Four Naan? That's insane!
Upvote (1)

Andrew Burton
Maker
@ay8s I’ll tell you what, that naan is really moreish.
Upvote (1)
