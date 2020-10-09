discussion
Andrew Burton
Maker
Chance would be a fine thing
v.keerthi Vikramstudent Productivist
I always used to over order naans. Now I wont be wasting food. Thank you Four Naan.
Andrew Burton
Maker
@vicksu Yes! "I am the lord of the naan!” said he.
Andrew Yates
iOS Developer at Buffer
Four Naan? That's insane!
Andrew Burton
Maker
@ay8s I’ll tell you what, that naan is really moreish.
