Foundry

Foundry

Build, test, and improve AI Agents

Foundry is a platform to build, evaluate, and improve AI agents that can automate key parts of your business—customer support, hiring, sales, and more.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Foundry
Foundry
FoundryBuild, Test, and Improve AI Agents
Foundry by
Foundry
was hunted by
Manil Lakabi
in Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Manil Lakabi
and
Pranav Raja
Featured on November 27th, 2024.
Foundry
is not rated yet. This is Foundry's first launch.
