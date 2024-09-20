  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Formulaer

    Formulaer

    Simple, clean forms

    Free Options
    Tired of complex form builders and insane, makes-no-sense user limits? Give Formulaer a try instead. Create simple, clean forms with minimal effort, for free. Formulaer is an easy way to setup forms for anything.
    Launched in
    Marketing
    SaaS
    No-Code
     by
    Formulaer
    Koop.ai
    Koop.ai
    Ad
    Satisfy SOC compliance & insurance requirements in one tool
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    DigitalOcean
    Redis
    Django
    About this launch
    FormulaerSimple, clean forms
    0
    reviews
    18
    followers
    Formulaer by
    Formulaer
    was hunted by
    Drikerf
    in Marketing, SaaS, No-Code. Made by
    Drikerf
    . Featured on September 22nd, 2024.
    Formulaer
    is not rated yet. This is Formulaer's first launch.
    Upvotes
    19
    Vote chart
    Comments
    5
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -