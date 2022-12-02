Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Formula Dog
Formula Dog

Formula Dog

Generate Excel formulas with AI

Free Options
Turn your spreadsheet problem into a formula in seconds.
Launched in Productivity, SaaS, Artificial Intelligence by
Formula Dog
About this launch
Formula Dog
Formula DogGenerate Excel formulas with AI
0
reviews
0
followers
Formula Dog by
Formula Dog
was hunted by
Charanjit Singh
in Productivity, SaaS, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Gourav Manchanda
and
Charanjit Singh
. Featured on December 2nd, 2022.
Formula Dog
is not rated yet. This is Formula Dog's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#34
Week rank
#193