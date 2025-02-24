Launches
Forms in Email
Interactive forms in email that increase conversion by ~3X
High-converting marketing form templates for emails—capture leads, get feedback, and boost registrations easily.
Email Marketing
Marketing
Growth Hacking
Meet the team
Interactive
About this launch
Forms in Email
Interactive forms in email that increase conversion by ~3X
57
1
-
-
Forms in Email by
Zeeshan Akhtar
Email Marketing
Marketing
Growth Hacking
Zeeshan Akhtar
Sankit Javiya
. Featured on February 25th, 2025.
Forms in Email
is not rated yet. This is Forms in Email's first launch.