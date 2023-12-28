Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
formie
formie
Zero setup form backend & dashboard
Visit
Upvote 16
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
formie leverages the simplicity of HTML form actions to allow painless data capturing. With one line of code, formie serves as a form backend, API, dashboard and email service. It’s the simplest way to power custom forms on your website.
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
GitHub
+1 by
formie
About this launch
formie
Zero setup form backend & dashboard
0
reviews
17
followers
Follow for updates
formie by
formie
was hunted by
Kierian
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Kierian
. Featured on December 29th, 2023.
formie
is not rated yet. This is formie's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report