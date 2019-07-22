Form-Builder
Build stunning mobile-friendly forms with no AI
#3 Product of the DayToday
Open source text-based form generator with focus on creating forms that are syntactically-correct, mobile-friendly, accessible & inclusive, look stunning out of the box, and follow best practices that make highly-converting forms (see: http://bit.ly/2OeXMiG)
Maker
Dan Bar-Shalom
Hello product hunters, this is my first hunt. I've created this open source form builder after seeing many designers and developers struggling with creating html forms that are done correctly. When I say correctly I mean: * Mobile friendly - the right keyboard for the right field, easy to navigate, etc * Look nice out of the box * Accessible to screen-readers and people with disabilities * Semantically correct - simple HTML that uses the right field types, with CSS for styling, and not bloated with unnecessary divs or classes * Adhere to forms best-practices (see here: http://bit.ly/2OeXMiG) I've decided to use simple text editor because I found it funny that with all other form-builders you have to fill-in very complex forms in order to create simple forms. I hope you find this useful, and I would be happy to hear what do you think.
