Home
→
Product
→
Fork Extension
Fork Extension
Identify technologies on mobile app
Identify Technologies and Contacts of Apps from Google Play & App Store at glance.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Marketing
SaaS
by
About this launch
Fork Extension
Identify Technologies on Mobile App
Fork Extension by
Fork Extension
was hunted by
Lishi He
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Marketing
,
SaaS
. Made by
Lishi He
and
kizard
. Featured on December 9th, 2023.
Fork Extension
is not rated yet. This is Fork Extension's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
