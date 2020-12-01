discussion
Will Samari
Maker
Co-founder, Forekast
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 We’re excited to introduce Forekast+. Our aim is to make it effortless for marketers, content creators, and social media managers to see a constant stream of marketing/post opportunities by placing popular upcoming events directly on your calendar + delivered to your inbox. Tapping into current/trending events is a powerful tool for engaging your audience in a natural way. The problem is that endlessly staying on top of what’s upcoming in order to plan content around it is time consuming, difficult, and you still end up missing a lot of good stuff. Here’s how Forekast+ makes it easy to see what’s upcoming: ➡️ A feed of the most popular upcoming events displayed directly on your personal calendar so you can see what’s happening at a glance. ➡️ Our newsletter that neatly outlines the best upcoming events of each week so you can easily skim for marketing ideas/inspiration first thing each Monday morning. ➡️ A huge log of additional upcoming events you can browse and add any that interest you to your personal calendar with the click of a button. Staying consistent with social media/content/marketing efforts is difficult, draining, and time consuming even for the consummate professional. We think Forekast+ will not only save you countless hours, but also help you discover marketing and content opportunities you wouldn’t have otherwise taken advantage of. Hope you'll give it a try!
