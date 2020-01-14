Foreignrap 2.0
Hey everyone! We've been hella busy for almost a year, crafting a major upgrade to Foreignrap. Today we're extremely happy to release version 2.0. 🌍 Hundreds of hours of love from many contributors have gone into making this a reality – Foreignrap is a VHS inspired crazy website full of international rap music videos, from Norway to Japan. It's super difficult to find international rap music, compared to music from the US. Foreignrap instantly connects you with the best rap music from around the world. 📺 What's new? * The global experience is now way smoother and faster * There's now a latest category so you'll never miss a new track * You can now select multiple countries to play tracks from * You can now select continents to play tracks from * More controls (previous track, volume, full screen) * The website now works on mobile * We've added almost 500 new songs (edited) 📦 Discover our new Merch Store We also started a campaign on Everpress to provide new pieces every season! www.everpress.com/foreignrap Special thanks to Jimmy, Arne, Wouter, Timo, Florian and Prekesh who made this real and of course Niek, Marty, Ariel and everyone who helped us with everything. ❤️❤️❤️
PROBABLY MY MOST FAVORITE WEBSITE IN THE WORLD!!
Whats new in this update? 🎉
