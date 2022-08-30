Products
Ranked #16 for today
Footprint
Store love today, share it tomorrow
Footprint is a mobile application that allows families to store and share feelings, memories, and important information for their kids in one safe place. It's a powerful organizational tool for families, and a life-changing gift for kids.
Launched in
Parenting
,
Tech
,
Kids & Parenting
by
Footprint
About this launch
Footprint
Store love today. Share it tomorrow.
Footprint by
Footprint
was hunted by
Nate Fish
in
Parenting
,
Tech
,
Kids & Parenting
. Made by
Nate Fish
and
Jeffrey Nolte
. Featured on August 31st, 2022.
Footprint
is not rated yet. This is Footprint 's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#66
