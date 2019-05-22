Foodie has reviews for every dish on a restaurant’s menu. We use machine learning to algorithmically generate our rating. So far, we have 250k reviews at 4k restaurants so far and have fully launched in San Francisco.
Around the web
3852 boba reviews later - here's what to order at top boba shops in San Francisco, according to...I have never once gotten to the cash register and known what to order. That's because restaurant reviews are flawed. People who order different things have different experiences. A Yelp review, for example, could be attributed to a customer's experience eating the restaurant's signature dish... or its soggy off-menu hamburger.
Medium
Foodie - Chasing Product Market Fit: Part I"Customers are buying the product just as fast as you can make it. The usage is growing just as fast as you can add more servers. Money from customers is piling up in your company's checking account. You're hiring sales and customer support staff as fast as you can."
Medium
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Vaibhav VermaMaker@vaibhavverma9 · Founder of Foodie
Hi guys! I'm Vaibhav, one of the founders of Foodie. We are a team from the University of Chicago and have been working on Foodie since March 2018. We are really proud of our product and, so far, have fully launched in San Francisco (but we take restaurant requests from anywhere)! If you have any questions or would like to reach out, I'm at vaibhav@thefoodieapp.com!
Upvote Share·