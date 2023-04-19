Products
Food For Blood Pressure
Food For Blood Pressure
AI-powered Food Assistant for Hypertension Sufferers
FoodForBP.com evaluates how blood pressure friendly you eat, and creates a tailored meal plan, including recipes and grocery lists. Free for Product Hunters! Co-designed with nutritionists, no user data storage.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Health
by
Food For Blood Pressure
About this launch
Food For Blood Pressure
AI-powered Food Assistant for Hypertension Sufferers
Food For Blood Pressure by
Food For Blood Pressure
was hunted by
Denis Galka
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Health
. Made by
Leo Rosenbaum
. Featured on April 20th, 2023.
Food For Blood Pressure
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Food For Blood Pressure's first launch.
