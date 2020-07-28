  1. Home
Fonts in the Wild

Find the perfect free or paid font for your next project ✨

✨ Filter by free, google and adobe fonts easily
✨ Pinterest feed of daily type inspiration
Meghan Martin
I created Fonts in the Wild to solve my own need as a designer to find quality free and paid fonts. Fonts in the Wild is a resource to quickly find great free fonts but also to use as type inspiration for your next project. Let me know what you think ✨
Gleb Sabirzyanov
Wow that' such a huge collection! I love seeing the fonts used in real projects and not just as beautiful pictures, so it's a perfect resource for me. Thanks for making this!
