Font in Logo

Bardhyl Bytyqi
Maker
Hey Product Hunt 👋 We're super excited to announce FontInLogo.com with you today! 🤩 FontInLogo helps you search and find a World Brands (and other) Logo with their font details. A tool for everyone who tried to design a logo The idea of FontInLogo came up from our dealing team(@ azwedo.com) lecturing about the importance of well-known fonts. We started collecting data and ended up with a platform that lets you search brands and find out what font they are using. Fun right? The platform is FREE to search for any Logo and find any Font used by world brands. 🥳Yes, anyone can join the FontInLogo community You don’t need to know someone, or have an agent, or have a name to contribute to FontInLogo. So whether you’re new to design or consider yourself a pro — your contribution to submit a logo font(that’s not in our list) is welcome here. Help us help this community. We've built the platform from Zero to Hero in just 7 days, this is becoming our routine of building valuable products Give it a try - Can't wait to see what you think! www.fontinlogo.com #fontinlogo #azwedo #findlogo #productsprint
This is a quite interesting website. I'd recommend to all designers to use it as an inspiration tool. Seeing what other did and have used on their logos is a huge push in trying to make awesome identities. Kudos to @bardhylbytyci and @nuhiademaj
@betimdrenica thank you so much for your kind words and glad you liked it. Hopefully it will help you and your team at TheQuantix.com anyhow :)
Congrats @bardhylbytyci great idea! Damn you should launch before I redo our logo :-) Will definitively use it soon for another project! Thanks guys.
@mentorreka Thank you, I appreciate it. Haha, hopefully, it will be helpful in the future :)
Looks amazing, unique idea and clean design, kudos for the team :)
@riadcitaku Thanks 👍
Loved it! Indeed, I found a font I was looking for :) 👍