Teams in startups and large corporations are using Twitter to engage with their users. Finding them isn't always easy. We're hoping to fix that with Follow Team.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Mubashar IqbalMakerPro@mubashariqbal · I design, I develop, I make.
This was the kind of idea that keeps nagging you because you want to use it, but it doesn’t exists. I decided to launch on a Friday in honor of #followfriday As a big fan of Twitter I’m always looking out for great people to follow. When I come across a new product or startup I often think it would be great to follow the team behind it. Unfortunately this is harder todo than it should be. I'm adding teams as I find them, but would love to get suggestions of teams to add, you can find out more about adding your team here: https://followteam.co/teams/add This is an early release, hoping the visibility will encourage more people to submit their teams. As the number of teams increases I will be adding more features related to searching and filtering with categories and tags.
Upvote (1)Share·