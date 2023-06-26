Products
Home
→
Product
→
Folderr
Folderr
Smart home, auto & beyond
Folderr is a simple app to track information about your home, vehicle, or other asset. Easily upload photos and videos, import and view files, scan receipts, create tasks with reminders, take notes and more.
Launched in
Productivity
Home
Cars
+2 by
Folderr
The makers of Folderr
About this launch
Folderr
Assets Simplified
Folderr by
Folderr
was hunted by
Hamza Afzal Butt
in
Productivity
,
Home
,
Cars
. Made by
Josh Karamuth
,
Tim Boulay
and
Hamza Afzal Butt
. Featured on July 22nd, 2023.
Folderr
is not rated yet. This is Folderr's first launch.
Upvotes
40
Comments
15
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
