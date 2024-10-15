Launches
Focus Buddy
AI productivity co-pilot
Your AI productivity co-pilot that stays on calls with you while working to help you get more done! Focus Buddy includes: • Seamless Voice First Todo List • 24/7 Focus Coach for accountability • Personalised weekly insights into your productivity.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Artificial Intelligence
by
Focus Buddy (YC S24)
About this launch
AI productivity co-pilot
Focus Buddy by
Focus Buddy (YC S24)
was hunted by
Adnan Sherif
in
,
,
. Made by
Adnan Sherif
and
Yash Ramchandani
. Featured on October 16th, 2024.
Upvotes
45
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
