Simply enter the keypass code from the extension and connect.
Focals Connect gives you control over Google Slides as well as discreetly showing your presenter notes so you can present confidently.
Reviews
Discussion
Sam LeggeMaker@d0b0 · Product Manager, North (ex-Thalmic Labs)
Hey PH, The North team has been hard at work pushing out weekly releases for our early Focals customers. We've always been excited about the idea of using Focals to help anyone nail their presentation more confidently and so we built a new chrome extension to enable you to connect to Google slides. Once you're connected you can control your presentation with your Loop and see speaker notes as they are available hovering right in front of you! Excited to hear what you think, Sam & North Team
