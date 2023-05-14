Products
Home
Product
flywheel
flywheel
Add beautiful leaderboards to your app in minutes
flywheel is a react library that lets you quickly hook up a cool leaderboard component to your app :)
Launched in
Analytics
Developer Tools
by
flywheel
About this launch
add beautiful leaderboards to your app in minutes
2
reviews
21
followers
Follow for updates
flywheel by
was hunted by
Dylan Molina
in
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Dylan Molina
. Featured on May 15th, 2023.
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is flywheel's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Comments
5
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#39
Report