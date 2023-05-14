Products
flywheel

Add beautiful leaderboards to your app in minutes

flywheel is a react library that lets you quickly hook up a cool leaderboard component to your app :)
Launched in
Analytics
Developer Tools
 by
About this launch
2reviews
21
followers
flywheel by
was hunted by
Dylan Molina
in Analytics, Developer Tools. Made by
Dylan Molina
. Featured on May 15th, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. This is flywheel's first launch.
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#39