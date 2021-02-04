discussion
SAIF
HunterI like tech :)
Came across this cool site built by @thebuilderjr, and it seems to me like a Gumroad-esque platform, with the following features: Keep Your Sales No monthly fee. Lowest cut in the entire industry - 1% take rate. You keep 99% of what you make after payment processing fees. Collabs Flurly collabs allows you to split revenue with your product collaborators e.g. for every sale, 30% of goes to the designer, 70% goes to the author. Memberships Flurly memberships enable creators to give their fans access to exclusive content in exchange for a monthly membership fee. Global Edge Network Give customers blazingly fast checkout and download experiences using our edge network running in dozens of locations across the world. Flexible Payout Get paid directly to your bank or PayPal account 7-10 days after every sale. No minimum payout balance or additional transfer fees. Mobile Optimized Rest easy knowing your storefront looks great on mobile, loads blazingly fast and supports Google & Apple Pay out of the box. Automated Workflows With built in Zapier integration, you can quickly build zaps to update a Google Sheet with every sale or export your entire customer list to MailChimp. Affiliate Program We have a built in affiliate program, allowing affiliates and creators to align their economic interests and make more money.
I have test drive your product... It's very cool & I like the simplicity..