Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Flujo Signature Pro
Flujo Signature Pro
World's First USB-C Adapter Hub with SSD Enclosure
Crowdfunding
Tech
✅ M.2 SSD Enclosure
✅ USB-A
✅ USB-C
✅ HDMI 4K
✅ Micro/SD card reader
✅ USB-C passthrough charge to supported systems @ 100W PD
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
2 hours ago
Flujo Signature Pro: The Solution to Storage & Dongle Difficulties for USB-C Devices.
The Flujo Signature Pro is produced and created by four sophomores from the National University of Singapore in collaboration with Flujo Technologies. If you want the TLDR version of the product, basically it is a USB-C hub that integrates an M.2 SSD enclosure. This simplistic and compressed device works and solves all the difficulties that ...
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send