Fluent System Icons

Thousands of modern and clear UI icons for free

Tired of using the same iOS icons for every UI task? We have just the solution; 2 new complete icons sets inspired by our popular Fluent icons. These systems fonts are designed to be legible anywhere, look professional, and offer great coverage of topics.
Ivan
Maker
Founder of Icons8
Hey PH! We know you love clean and usable icons, so we are happy to share our newest style – Fluent Systems. These icons are a reimagined version of our popular Fluent-style icons with usability placed front and center. With both filled and outline variations these monochrome icons are ideal for any UI design task. Fluent System feature – - Legible anywhere, even at small sizes - Available in filled and outline styles - 2000+ unique icons offering full coverage of UI tasks - Pixel-perfect quality As with the rest of our 140k+ icons, you are free to use them commercially with link attribution, or grab an Icons8 Pro subscription for laser-sharp SVG icons! PS, these work great when paired with the full-color Fluent icons.
Martin LeBlancCEO of Iconfinder
@visualpharm I see Icons8. I upvote :)
SandocheFounder of Kanbanote, Maker and Learner!
Wow another!!
