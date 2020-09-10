Fluent System Icons

discussion
Ivan
MakerFounder of Icons8
Hey PH! We know you love clean and usable icons, so we are happy to share our newest style – Fluent Systems. These icons are a reimagined version of our popular Fluent-style icons with usability placed front and center. With both filled and outline variations these monochrome icons are ideal for any UI design task. Fluent System feature – - Legible anywhere, even at small sizes - Available in filled and outline styles - 2000+ unique icons offering full coverage of UI tasks - Pixel-perfect quality As with the rest of our 140k+ icons, you are free to use them commercially with link attribution, or grab an Icons8 Pro subscription for laser-sharp SVG icons! PS, these work great when paired with the full-color Fluent icons.
@visualpharm I see Icons8. I upvote :)
