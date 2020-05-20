  1. Home
A full set of 965 icons that are Fluent in your design language. These consistent icons are ideal for use across apps, presentations, websites, and infographics. Featuring a fun, yet professional look that everyone will enjoy. Free for a link!
Discussion
2 Reviews5.0/5
Ivan
Ivan
Maker
Hi PH, say hello to Fluent icons. Our goal is to help you look more professional with consistent, high-quality design resources. This full set of 965 icons meets that bar and is ready to be used anywhere. We love how these turned out and are excited to see what you make with them. Fluent offers: - Colorful and professional looks - Consistent styles with full coverage of topics - Exceptional, hand-crafted quality Free to use commercially with link attribution, or grab an Icons8 Pro subscription to get crisp SVG icons!
Marina Yalanska
Marina Yalanska
Congrats on releasing a new style, it looks great! Icons8 library is getting more and more diverse.
Tyler Lastovich
Tyler Lastovich
Maker
I may be biased, but I think these will become the go-to for making a modern presentation, landing page, or infographic. For years I have found myself using monochrome iOS icons more often than anything else, simply because they are ensured to look professional anywhere. These Fluent icons find the perfect modern replacement, providing some visual pop without looking too artsy or sacrificing utility. ✨
