Home
Discussions
Deals
Jobs
Ship
Advertise
Collections
Post a Job
Newsletter
Time Travel
Topics
Upcoming
About
Apps
FAQ
Legal
Pro tips
Stories
Log In
Home
→
FlowyTeam
FlowyTeam
Measure real time progress of employees for high performance
Productivity
SaaS
get it
UPVOTE
2
Outperform Your Competitors by knowing the progress of your teams and employees via OKRs and KPIs. Engage and motivate employees via our reward system, 1-on-1s and weekly check-ins. Measure the efficiency of your projects, key results and tasks.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
6m ago
Fiverr Business
Promoted
One workspace connecting business teams to freelance talent