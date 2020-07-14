Discussion
Paul van Oijen
Maker
Flows is the latest in a series of products built to solve my very own UX problems. By combining just about everything, Figma brought us the ability to ditch external tooling. Versioning, live collaboration, prototyping, you name it. It's all in there. Yet, for flow charts, mind maps, or diagrams, I still find myself jumping into different tools. Or I used to, at least. With Flows, even that is brought right into Figma. Flows is a library and premium plugin, allowing you to easily connect any two layers, create whatever diagram you dream of, and turn Figma into the ultimate visual workspace.
