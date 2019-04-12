Flowlingo Image Translation

Flowlingo immerses you in a language with pop culture, now with images.
Open any meme or webcomic to practice! Flowlingo will recognize the text and allow you to tap any word or phrase to have it translated inline.
Free, with 20+ languages supported.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Jeff NeedlesHunterHiring@jsneedles · Data @ Houseparty & Maker of Things
Even though I'm terrible at learning other languages... I keep coming back to flowlingo to try, because it's just so fun. Making the core a meme, a real life thing with an attached piece of imagery is clever AF. I'm alright struggling through the sentence, since at the end... there's a (usually) hilarious payoff! Congrats @mkelly! Can't wait to watch this evolve 😍
Upvote Share·