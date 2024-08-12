Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
FlowKitten
FlowKitten
Validate Your Startup Idea Free & Actually Get Useful Advice
Visit
Upvote 44
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Validate your business idea instantly with FlowKitten, the AI-powered, 100% FREE idea validator. Get instant feedback and shape ideas that people love in just 20 seconds.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
FlowKitten
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
FlowKitten
Validate Your Startup Idea Free & Actually Get Useful Advice
0
reviews
82
followers
Follow for updates
FlowKitten by
FlowKitten
was hunted by
Scott L
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Scott L
. Featured on August 18th, 2024.
FlowKitten
is not rated yet. This is FlowKitten's first launch.
Upvotes
44
Comments
25
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report