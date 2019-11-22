Flowkit 3.0
User flows right inside your favorite design tool
#1 Product of the DayToday
Matt D. Smith
Howdy PH, Matt here and I'm really proud to finally release Flowkit 3.0, which now supports Figma, Sketch, and XD. I'm particularly excited for the new Figma plugin that this release brings. I never would've thought Flowkit would become something more than a static library, but now it's some bonafide software. =) Dylan Feltus lead the development of the Figma plugin and he did an awesome job. You an install the plugin here: https://www.figma.com/c/plugin/7... And today (Friday, Nov. 22) only you can get 20% off a license using the code THIRDTIMESACHARM at checkout. Let me know what questions you have!
Digging this. Let’s you skirt the components only in local files on free tier in Figma.
Stoked on the timing. I hadn't had a need for this in a while, and was just looking to buy it this morning and learned I got to get the new and shiny 3.0! Looks dyn-o-mite!
