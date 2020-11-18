discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Nick Gervasi
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 We're Nick and Omar, founders of Flowdash. We started Flowdash because of the shared admiration we have for operations teams. Ops teams span many different industries, such as finance and healthcare, but their work is often hidden behind the scenes. While these teams are critical to day-to-day operations, in our experience, they frequently have to work with inadequate tools to get their jobs done. On one extreme, some ops teams are lucky enough to have engineering support building bespoke tools for their business’s unique processes. But even then, the team often gets a V1 of the tool and has to wait months for minor changes to make their way into the product. On the other extreme, teams are left to their own devices and end up duct-taping solutions together with spreadsheets, Zapier, and Slack, resulting in errors and work slipping through the cracks. Flowdash aims to fill the gap by providing ops teams a flexible platform where they can define their business’s unique processes and workflows visually, without code, and to iterate and improve on these workflows over time. While engineering support isn’t required, Flowdash is also developer-friendly, exposing simple yet powerful APIs for developers to plug into the platform and integrate it into their existing technology stack. We built Flowdash from the ground up to be flexible, but even we’ve been surprised by the wide array of use cases our customers have found for it. Some examples include: 🏦 Preparation and verification of tax returns ☎️ Customer support escalations and approvals 🤝 Shared workflows with partners and vendors 🛳 Onboarding new customers 📺 Top-of-funnel lead prospecting 🖼 Image labeling for machine learning applications 🤩 … and much more! Thank you, and we’re looking forward to hearing your feedback and questions!
Share