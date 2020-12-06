Flowbar 2.0
I think it was in 2017 that I first started using Onetab for my ever growing clutter of browser tabs. It was a very simple solution that enabled me to save and close multiple tabs. It also created a visible history of my internet browsing. I was able to dig into the past to find a site that I thought I had lost. Things were good until one day my browser crashed and Onetab opened with none of my tabs saved. Everything was gone. I continued using it after this bug, although I tried to remember to periodically export my bookmarks to keep them safe. Even so, the same thing happened a couple more times and I gave up on using OneTab forever. It didn’t do the most basic service it was created to do: save tabs. At that point I decided to reinvent the wheel: I’d incorporate all the most desirable features of a tab manager but also make absolutely sure users would never lose their tabs unless they intentionally deleted them. And I’d make it work on the cloud, so that it would sync beautifully on different browsers and computers. And I’d also design an interface to make it so much easier for users to quickly browse through their tabs. With these lofty goals in mind I designed the prototype that I named Flowbar. And with the help of my developer friend, we published our first version of Flowbar in early 2019. Read more about how Flowbar evolved in time here > https://bit.ly/3lBsSMX
