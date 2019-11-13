Flow Lines
Hello, makers and hunters! I've been creating a few open source tools for making CNC friendly SVG designs and this is my latest product. It is a browser based tool that allows anyone to generate cool SVG graphics based on mathematical formulas. The resulting SVGs are perfect for marketing materials, CNC machines (laser / milling / plotters) and poster making. Let me know what you think and share your creations here or on Twitter!
