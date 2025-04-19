Launches
Flow
Flow
A FOSS expense tracker that focuses on privacy and UX
Flow is a free and open source expense tracker that focuses on privacy, and simplicity. Available on Android, iOS, and more!
Android
Open Source
Privacy
About this launch
Flow by
was hunted by
Batmend Ganbaatar
in
. Made by
Batmend Ganbaatar
. Featured on April 20th, 2025.
Flow
is not rated yet. This is Flow's first launch.