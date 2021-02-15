discussion
Laxsan Nishanthan
MakerFreelance Web Designer
Hello ProductHunt! Welcome to FloTask, a project management software designed specifically for freelancers! As a freelance web designer myself, I was having a hard time finding a simple and affordable project management solution for my freelance business. The ones I kept coming across seemed to be catered towards large teams with big budgets to spend. These apps had so many different features that I just didn't need. It took so much time to learn the basics of how the apps worked as well. With all of this in mind, I decided to create a project management software from scratch, for myself. I just wanted it to have the most essential features needed to manage my freelance projects effectively. When I started using my creation, FloTask, on a regular basis I couldn't help but think how many other solo freelancers might be in the same position as me. So I went ahead and tweaked some of the design aspects, integrated Stripe, and decided to launch on ProductHunt! I know this was long, but thank you for taking the time to read the backstory of FloTask! Hopefully, it now makes a little more sense as to why I decided to create a project management software specifically for freelancers. If you have any questions or feedback, please do not hesitate to comment below. Any feedback would be greatly appreciated!
