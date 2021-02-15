  1. Home
  2.  → FloTask

FloTask

A simple platform to help you manage your freelance projects

Web App
Productivity
Freelance
+ 1
FloTask is a project management software, designed specifically for freelancers.
FloTask is a very simple solution for people who just need a solution to keep track of tasks, important events, and important financial information for their projects.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Laxsan Nishanthan
Maker
Freelance Web Designer
Hello ProductHunt! Welcome to FloTask, a project management software designed specifically for freelancers! As a freelance web designer myself, I was having a hard time finding a simple and affordable project management solution for my freelance business. The ones I kept coming across seemed to be catered towards large teams with big budgets to spend. These apps had so many different features that I just didn't need. It took so much time to learn the basics of how the apps worked as well. With all of this in mind, I decided to create a project management software from scratch, for myself. I just wanted it to have the most essential features needed to manage my freelance projects effectively. When I started using my creation, FloTask, on a regular basis I couldn't help but think how many other solo freelancers might be in the same position as me. So I went ahead and tweaked some of the design aspects, integrated Stripe, and decided to launch on ProductHunt! I know this was long, but thank you for taking the time to read the backstory of FloTask! Hopefully, it now makes a little more sense as to why I decided to create a project management software specifically for freelancers. If you have any questions or feedback, please do not hesitate to comment below. Any feedback would be greatly appreciated!
Share