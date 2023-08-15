Products
Home
→
Product
→
Florm
Florm
Visually build complex logic driven forms
Visit
Upvote 7
$99 annual plan (66% off)
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Florm is a no-code tool that allows you to build logic driven forms, visually, just like making a flow chart.
Launched in
SaaS
No-Code
Marketing automation
by
Florm
About this launch
Florm
Visually build complex logic driven forms
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Florm by
Florm
was hunted by
Chris Evans
in
SaaS
,
No-Code
,
Marketing automation
. Made by
Chris Evans
. Featured on August 25th, 2023.
Florm
is not rated yet. This is Florm's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report