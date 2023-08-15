Products
Florm

Visually build complex logic driven forms

Florm is a no-code tool that allows you to build logic driven forms, visually, just like making a flow chart.
Launched in
SaaS
No-Code
Marketing automation
 by
About this launch
Florm by
was hunted by
Chris Evans
in SaaS, No-Code, Marketing automation. Made by
Chris Evans
. Featured on August 25th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Florm's first launch.
