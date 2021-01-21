Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Flora Insurance
Flora Insurance
Insurance as it should be
Android
iPhone
Flora is the first 100% digital insurance brand in Belgium.
We believe insurance should be simple, transparent, paperless and smooth. Our first product is for tenants who believes that taking an insurance should be as simple as ordering a pizza...
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
an hour ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send