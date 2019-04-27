Floor Plan Agency

A simple floor plan communicates transparency, clarity and trust.
The floor plan is one visual that adds up all information and can be critical for a guests decision to stay at your place or not.
Get your floor plan for your Airbnb or Booking.com listing.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Daniel CalMaker@danielcal
I created this to scratch my own itch. Having made some bad (and also good) experiences when entering an Airbnb by being surprised of the actual space encountered, I thought that a simple floor plan layout could have cleared away all these wrong expectations.
Upvote Share·
Bruno Crosier@brunocrosier · I have no idea what I'm doing 🐕
neat idea. btw you might want to buy up floorplan.agency real quick before you get domain squatted.. !
Upvote Share·