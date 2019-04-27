Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Floor Plan Agency

Floor Plan Agency

Architectural floor plans for your Airbnb listings

A simple floor plan communicates transparency, clarity and trust.
The floor plan is one visual that adds up all information and can be critical for a guests decision to stay at your place or not.
Get your floor plan for your Airbnb or Booking.com listing.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Daniel Cal
Daniel Cal
Makers
Daniel Cal
Daniel Cal
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Daniel Cal
Daniel CalMaker@danielcal
I created this to scratch my own itch. Having made some bad (and also good) experiences when entering an Airbnb by being surprised of the actual space encountered, I thought that a simple floor plan layout could have cleared away all these wrong expectations.
Upvote ·
Bruno Crosier
Bruno Crosier@brunocrosier · I have no idea what I'm doing 🐕
neat idea. btw you might want to buy up floorplan.agency real quick before you get domain squatted.. !
Upvote ·