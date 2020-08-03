Discussion
Hey ProductHunt! I originally built Flocknet as a quick weekend hack on the way to a design conference in New York City last year. I was frustrated with Twitter's own tooling and was surprised I couldn't do something as simple as "Show me all designers following me in NYC." We've heard more and more stories about how Founders are now finding their lead investors on Twitter, how early-stage startups are recruiting a significant number of their hires from their Twitter network, and how Investors are sourcing investments through their followings. We're now part of YCS20 and our goal is to build the ultimate "people search engine" to amplify your ability to do just that– starting with your own Twitter graph. And– we're been delighted to hear that people are already using Flocknet to keep track of their Twitter network, hire, find sales leads, friends, and even romantic partners (?!). We're now helping people get updates on nearly 9 million followers through our Daily Digest and Search tools! Here's a bit of everything we can do today: 1. Search by profession, sort by follower count, location, and keyword. Our job classifier today supports: Engineer, Designer, Investor, Founder, and Press / Media. 2. Daily network updates. We surface your network's profile changes daily (for Paid accounts) and weekly (for Free accounts), which you can use to spot job changes, life changes, and more. You might spot a friend traveling because of a new tagged location in the Bahamas for example, or spot a major exec leaving a company before they announce it because of a slight change in their bio (both real examples!). 3. We have a full contacts manager with alerting, reminders, and CRM-y features for taking notes, tracking when you last DM'd someone, pipelining potential candidates, and more. We'd love to hear more about how you use Twitter to find the people you're looking for. We have a great number of things planned for the rest of the year that we think you'll love.
