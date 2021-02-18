discussion
Jacob Johannesen
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! We are Jacob and Albert, and we are building Flock, a video chat platform that allows you to set objectives for every conversation. Some of your most important conversations happen in a video chat, but when it's time to learn from those conversations, their information gets lost across team member’s individual notes. With Flock, you can add power ups that appear directly in a video chat, and ensure that critical information is always tied to the proper chat. Set up notes with specific categories for research sessions, or add in tags to group users by interest for a mentorship session. We've set up a research session of our own (using Flock) if you want to give us some feedback face-to-face: https://app.withflock.com/progra... We’re also excited to hear about what you build with Flock in the comments below!
the "get it" link gives this message: NoSuchKey The specified key does not exist.
@kristin_vargas1 Thanks for pointing that out, updated and fixed! Let me know if that works for you now.