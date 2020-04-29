Flippa + Zeroqode

Discussion
Hey, Product Hunters! 👋 Chris from Flippa is here. Many of you already know Flippa as the go-to place for buying established websites and online business. Since the launch of our company in 2009 we have worked hard to help entrepreneurs find assets with high potential and launch profitable online businesses. 💼 We have become the leading and most comprehensive marketplace where users can find websites, apps, domains, and much more. However, we felt that an important component is missing to our marketplace: the no-code products 🎁 We have been following closely the no-code trend and were amazed by the pace at which it was developing and growing. It became obvious that the no-code tends to be the choice for many startup founders who had brilliant ideas but didn't have a technical background or enough funding to get the project moving. The no-code eliminates the code barrier and allows virtually anyone to bring their ideas to life much simpler and at a fraction of time/cost compared to traditional development. 📮 We do believe that the future of app development looks like this: and not like this: So in order for our marketplace to encompass the full range of options, we decided to add no-code templates to our portfolio and for that, we partnered up with one of the key players in the no-code world - Zeroqode With the templates listed on Flippa anyone can launch web and mobile applications similar to Amazon, Uber, Upwork virtually in days. The no-code templates are built without code on Bubble - the most advanced no-code programming platform. 👩💻 We worked many months to bring this project to life and today we are happy to release it publicly 🚀 We welcome any feedback and hope you enjoy these templates. Thanks a lot for all the support. Chris, Head of Growth and Marketing Flippa.com
