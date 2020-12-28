flipp
Sell subscriptions you no longer need
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Nitish Rathee
Makerbuilding responsible tech.
Hey Product Hunters! I paid for a few annual subscriptions and realised I didn't quite need them anymore - built a website to get some money back selling them. Launched unloved on Saturday - with your support made it memorable, more than 300 users signed up to buy and we ended #2 product of the day! Lauching flipp now to help more people flipp their unloved subscriptions. Hope you like the product & flipp those unloved subscriptions. ## A lot of people asked about how to price their subscriptions - there is no one answer. Many companies offer better pricing for annual subscriptions (40-50% less), so your net monthly value will be way better than what a user could buy directly on a monthly plan. The price should be something you're comfortable getting but also something measured against the alternative, expiry.
Share