Christophe Garrec
Maker
We've got a lot of room for improvement and would really appreciate your feedback. You can leave your feedback in the comment or jump on our newly created discord to discuss with the makers: Ryan and Chris. https://discord.gg/EaTQ8TJH Do you think this could work for other everyday decisions like "where to go for dinner"?
@christopheau Hi Christophe, has much changed since this was last launched a year ago? If so, could you elaborate?
@leandro8209 Hi Leandro We've redesigned the app to focus on group decisions. One previous app was focused on individual users. We've also added a 2 minutes timer and made it a lot more about saving time rather than building a big watch list.
@leandro8209 @christopheau Great, thanks for clarifying. I added a number to the title, so the community is aware that this is an update. All the best with your launch!
Thanks Leandro
That's awesome! I just downloaded it and tried it, this really solve a problem for me :-D Sometime I need so long to find a movie to watch, that I don't have time to watch it till the end!
We will be posting a 2021 calendar (image below) to the person that gives us the most detailed feedback on what to improve/tweak or add. Either here or by email : feedback@flimo.co This calendar will make absolutely no sense to anyone from the Northern Hemisphere, and will sure be a interesting conversation piece for all of you leaving on the other side of the world from us. (Warning, contain a "little bit" of swearing) https://imgur.com/a/gwQZguW