We all know how teens love to “flex” on their friends, and this is the perfect way to do it. The site includes celebrities like Cardi B, Post Malone, LeBron James, Kim Kardashian, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and dozens of other celebrities.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Daniel GreenbergMakerPro@15greenberg · Making weird internet
If you have ever wanted to FaceTime with a celebrity, now is your chance!
Upvote (1)Share·
Ben Rosen@rosen · VP Creative
LeBron and I are best friends now
Upvote (1)Share·
Gabriel WhaleyHiring@gabriel_whaley · MSCHF.xyz
I just chatted w Cardi and she’s doing really well
Upvote (1)Share·