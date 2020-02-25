Flexiple OpenSource
Karthik Sridharan
Maker
Hey everyone 👋 Firstly, thanks @kevin for hunting us! Understanding how difficult it is for startups to hire top tech talent, we started working on Flexiple to solve it. Over the past three years, we have screened over 16000 developers. Sure, we believe that our developers are amongst the very best. However, we also had over 200 developers who came super close to clearing our curation process. We thought it only made sense to open source the list! These developers have great technical skillsets and are surely a good fit for firms that aren't currently considering Flexiple's core offering. We plan to keep updating this database. If you guys have any feedback for us, feel free to fill this form. Would love to hear from you guys 😃
Good luck with the launch guys! 😎
Maker
@alexanderisora Thanks a lot Alexander :)
